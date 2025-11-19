Stay Ahead of the Game With Keysight (KEYS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight (KEYS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.39 billion, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Keysight metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' to come in at $976.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Commercial Communications' will reach $660.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government' stands at $315.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' of $413.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will reach $92.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $83.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' will likely reach $256.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $249.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Keysight have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Currently, KEYS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

