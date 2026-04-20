Stay Ahead of the Game With Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.83 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Keurig Dr Pepper metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- U.S. Coffee' of $867.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International' should arrive at $502.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages' should come in at $2.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have experienced a change of -0.2% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), KDP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.