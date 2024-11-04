Stay Ahead of the Game With Kenvue (KVUE) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kenvue (KVUE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.92 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kenvue metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Self Care' to reach $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Essential Health' stands at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Skin Health and Beauty' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- Self Care' at $566.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $583 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Health' to come in at $150.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $309 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Skin Health and Beauty' of $184.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $167 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Kenvue shares have witnessed a change of +2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KVUE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

