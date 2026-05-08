Stay Ahead of the Game With Kamada (KMDA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kamada (KMDA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 71.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $46.46 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kamada metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Distribution' should arrive at $4.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Proprietary products' will reach $41.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Proprietary products' will reach $20.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.28 million.

Shares of Kamada have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +11% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMDA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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