Stay Ahead of the Game With Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.59 billion, increasing 9.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Jones Lang LaSalle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Loan Servicing' to come in at $40.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- LaSalle- Transaction fees and other' reaching $7.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Capital Markets' should come in at $473.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- JLL Technologies' stands at $56.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Value and Risk Advisory' will reach $91.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- LaSalle' should arrive at $99.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- LaSalle- Advisory fees' will reach $87.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other' will reach $341.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Markets Advisory- Advisory, Consulting and Other' will likely reach $26.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Markets Advisory- Leasing' of $595.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Markets Advisory' at $109.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $85.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Markets' to reach $57.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.30 million.



Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have demonstrated returns of +1.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JLL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

