Stay Ahead of the Game With Johnson Controls (JCI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Johnson Controls (JCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.99 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Johnson Controls metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' will reach $3.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' of $600.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products' should come in at $373.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $655.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions North America' stands at $466.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $460.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' at $74.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' to reach $108.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $111.00 million.

Johnson Controls shares have witnessed a change of +6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% move.

