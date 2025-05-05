Stay Ahead of the Game With Jackson Financial (JXN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Jackson Financial (JXN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.93 per share, indicating an increase of 16.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.78 billion, representing a decrease of 35.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 10.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Jackson Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should arrive at $490.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -33.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Premium' at $35.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fee income' to come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -38.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities' stands at $471.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $419 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted earnings before tax- Closed Life and Annuity Blocks' reaching $7.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products' will reach $21.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Jackson Financial have demonstrated returns of +16% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change.

