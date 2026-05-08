Stay Ahead of the Game With Jack In The Box (JACK) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jack In The Box (JACK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 38.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $253.46 million, declining 24.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jack In The Box metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Franchise rental revenues' stands at $72.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' at $43.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions)' to come in at $158.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise royalties and other' will reach $42.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' will reach 2,115 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,183 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' will likely reach 1,966 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,037 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' should come in at 149 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 146 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Company' of 149 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 152 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Franchise' reaching 1,979 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,038 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Jack in the Box - New Restaurant - Total' should arrive at 4 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5 .

Analysts predict that the 'Jack in the Box - New Restaurant - Franchise' will reach 4 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Total' to reach 2,128 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,190 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Jack In The Box have experienced a change of +15.4% in the past month compared to the +11% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JACK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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