Stay Ahead of the Game With Iron Mountain (IRM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Iron Mountain (IRM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, reflecting an increase of 130.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.6 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Iron Mountain metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' will reach $954.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Service Revenue' of $647.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues' reaching $173.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental' stands at $161.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global Data Center Business- Service' at $5.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate and Other- Total Revenues' will reach $153.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +71% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global RIM Business- Service' will reach $503.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global RIM Business- Total Revenue' should come in at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Corporate and Other- Service' should arrive at $134.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +81.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Global RIM Business- Storage Rental' to reach $771.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Corporate and Other- Storage Rental' to come in at $16.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global Data Center Business- Adjusted EBITDA' will likely reach $76.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.29 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Iron Mountain here>>>



Iron Mountain shares have witnessed a change of +4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IRM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

