Stay Ahead of the Game With Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Intuit (INTU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $10.89 per share, indicating an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.54 billion, representing an increase of 12% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Intuit metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Consumer' will reach $3.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed' will reach $2.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Credit Karma' to reach $430.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- ProTax' should come in at $273.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem' will reach $2.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +22.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem' to come in at $723.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting' will likely reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies' stands at $309.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services' of $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting' at $411.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Service' should arrive at $6.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Product and other' reaching $770.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.



Over the past month, Intuit shares have recorded returns of +14.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INTU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

