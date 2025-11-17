Stay Ahead of the Game With Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Intuit (INTU) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 24% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.76 billion, increasing 14.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Intuit metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Global Business Solutions' will reach $2.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Global Business Solutions- Total Online Ecosystem' at $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Service' will reach $3.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Global Business Solutions Total Desktop Ecosystem' will likely reach $673.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Product and other' should come in at $721.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +83.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Credit Karma' to reach $570.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- ProTax' of $40.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Consumer' should arrive at $189.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Global Business Solutions Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting' stands at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Global Business Solutions- Online Ecosystem- Online Services' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Global Business Solutions- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting' to come in at $399.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Global Business Solutions- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies' reaching $306.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Intuit have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, INTU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

