Stay Ahead of the Game With Intel (INTC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Intel (INTC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 23.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.92 billion, declining 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 10.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Intel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' will reach $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -23% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' should come in at $7.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- All other- Other' reaching $190.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +65.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge' to reach $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' at $4.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1844.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye' of $423.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook' to come in at $4.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop' should arrive at $2.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Other' will reach $399.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.2%.



