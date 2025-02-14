Stay Ahead of the Game With Insulet (PODD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet (PODD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25%. Revenues are expected to be $581.65 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Insulet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Omnipod' to reach $575.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Drug Delivery' of $6.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -31% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Omnipod' will reach $140.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Omnipod' will likely reach $434.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Insulet shares have recorded returns of +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PODD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Insulet Corporation (PODD)

