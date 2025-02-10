Stay Ahead of the Game With IAC (IAC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that IAC (IAC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 112.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $936.4 million, exhibiting a decline of 11.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific IAC metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Angi Inc' should arrive at $255.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith' will reach $488.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Search' at $87.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Emerging & Other' reaching $107.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -28.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue' of $184.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Angi Inc' to reach $29.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Dotdash Meredith' will reach $133.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $123.50 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Emerging & Other' will likely reach $4.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.20 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Search' stands at $6.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for IAC here>>>



Shares of IAC have experienced a change of +1% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), IAC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

IAC Inc. (IAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

