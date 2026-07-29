Stay Ahead of the Game With Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hyatt Hotels (H) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.82 billion, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hyatt Hotels metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Distribution' stands at $226.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net fees' at $312.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' will reach $260.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Revenues for reimbursed costs' should arrive at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels' will reach 9,057 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15,966 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Rooms/Units - Total System-wide' to come in at 380,607 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 363,790 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rooms/Units - Total Franchised' will reach 145,695 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 135,072 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' should come in at $156.49 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $150.97 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' to reach $235.71 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $232.46 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ADR-Comparable systemwide hotels - all-inclusive resorts' will likely reach $277.23 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $280.15 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Occupancy-Comparable systemwide hotels - all-inclusive resorts' of 79.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'RevPAR-Comparable systemwide hotels - all-inclusive resorts' reaching $209.20 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $210.03 in the same quarter last year.

Hyatt Hotels shares have witnessed a change of -2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), H is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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