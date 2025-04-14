Stay Ahead of the Game With Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.9 billion, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Huntington Bancshares metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 61.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' reaching 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $187.26 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173.76 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 8.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio' will reach 12.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should come in at $511.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $467 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking income' will likely reach $31.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Customer deposit and loan fees' stands at $85.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Payments and cash management revenue' of $154.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $146 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wealth and asset management revenue' will reach $94.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Capital markets and advisory fees' to reach $72.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income - FTE' to come in at $1.38 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.30 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned -12.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. Currently, HBAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

