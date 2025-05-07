Stay Ahead of the Game With HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that HudBay Minerals (HBM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 31.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $521.22 million, declining 0.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HudBay Minerals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue from contracts- Zinc' should arrive at $16.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue from contracts- Gold' will reach $165.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue from contracts- Silver' will reach $22.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +85.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue from contracts- Copper' stands at $312.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Molybdenum' will reach 357.24 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 415 Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold' to reach 71,331.26 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90,392 Oz.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper' of 34,013.90 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33,608 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Silver' at 923,658.10 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,068,848 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Gold' will likely reach 67,681.45 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 108,081 Oz in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Molybdenum' to come in at 363.38 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 397 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver' reaching 1,002,879.00 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 947,917 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper' should come in at 33,995.13 Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 34,749 Ton.



HudBay Minerals shares have witnessed a change of +26.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

