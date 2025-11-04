Stay Ahead of the Game With HubSpot (HUBS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from HubSpot (HUBS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, indicating an increase of 18.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $786.26 million, representing an increase of 17.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some HubSpot metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should come in at $770.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Professional services and other' will reach $16.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Customers' will reach 277,121 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 238,128 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' will likely reach $11283.92 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11235.00 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' stands at $672.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $577.96 million in the same quarter last year.

HubSpot shares have witnessed a change of +6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUBS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.