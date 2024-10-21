Stay Ahead of the Game With Honeywell International (HON) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.9 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Honeywell International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies' stands at $3.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Building Automation' at $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Aerospace Technologies- Defense and Space' will likely reach $1.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment' will reach $674.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Building Automation Sales- Building Solutions' to come in at $675.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Aftermarket' of $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Building Automation Sales- Products' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Aerospace Technologies' should come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $963 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Building Automation' should arrive at $436.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $386 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Honeywell International here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Honeywell International have returned +9.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, HON carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.