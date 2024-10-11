Stay Ahead of the Game With Home BancShares (HOMB) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Home BancShares (HOMB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $256.1 million, increasing 4.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Home BancShares metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 4.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 43.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing loans' will reach $83.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.86 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $20.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.26 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-performing assets' will likely reach $129.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $91.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $214.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $201.94 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $41.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $217.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $203.23 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Home BancShares have experienced a change of -0.9% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOMB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

