Stay Ahead of the Game With Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.71 billion, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hilton Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties' should arrive at $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' to come in at $258.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $55.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' will likely reach $629.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' of $67.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' should come in at $88.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms' will reach 17,109. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17,492 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue per available room - System-Wide' will reach $106.21. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $104.16.

Analysts forecast 'Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms' to reach 1,273,692. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,197,329.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hilton Worldwide here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. Currently, HLT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.