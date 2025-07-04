Stay Ahead of the Game With Helen of Troy (HELE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy (HELE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. Revenues are expected to be $399.33 million, down 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Helen of Troy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Beauty & Wellness' will reach $220.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Home & Outdoor' should arrive at $178.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness' stands at $20.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.88 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor' should come in at $22.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.07 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Helen of Troy have demonstrated returns of +16.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), HELE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

