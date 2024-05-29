Stay Ahead of the Game With HealthEquity (HQY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that HealthEquity (HQY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $278.78 million, increasing 14.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HealthEquity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service revenue' to reach $113.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Custodial revenue' stands at $117.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Interchange revenue' at $47.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total HSA Assets' of $25.82 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.32 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total HSA investments' will reach $10.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.21 billion.

Analysts expect 'HSAs Accounts' to come in at 8.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total HSA cash' will reach $15.30 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Accounts' will reach 15,825.37 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,999 thousand in the same quarter last year.



