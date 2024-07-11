Stay Ahead of the Game With Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hancock Whitney (HWC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, indicating a decline of 11.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $355.94 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hancock Whitney metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 57.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will likely reach 3.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $32.62 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.62 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans' at $104.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78.22 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $108.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.39 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $87.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (FTE)' to come in at $271.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $276.75 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $268.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $273.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Bank card and ATM fees' of $20.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.98 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions' to reach $11.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Other income' will reach $11.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Service charges on deposit accounts' stands at $22.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.49 million.



Over the past month, shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, HWC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

