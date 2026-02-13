Stay Ahead of the Game With Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, indicating an increase of 70.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $448.62 million, representing an increase of 50.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 10.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Halozyme Therapeutics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product sales, net' to come in at $115.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Royalties' to reach $262.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +53.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements' will reach $61.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have demonstrated returns of +7.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HALO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

