Stay Ahead of the Game With Groupon (GRPN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Groupon (GRPN) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.02 per share, indicating a decline of 111.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $117.26 million, representing an increase of 0.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Groupon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should come in at $91.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- International- Local' to come in at $23.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- International' will reach $26.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Travel' reaching $3.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Local' to reach $87.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Groupon have demonstrated returns of +29.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GRPN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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