Stay Ahead of the Game With Green Dot (GDOT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot (GDOT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 24.3%. Revenues are expected to be $370.93 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Green Dot metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues' will reach $53.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Consumer Services' at $101.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues' will reach $51.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services' should come in at $48.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Interest income, net' of $7.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees' to reach $253.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- B2B Services' reaching $225.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- Consumer Services' stands at $36.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.27 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Money Movement Services' to come in at $27.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- B2B Services' should arrive at $19.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.71 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Green Dot shares have recorded returns of -5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDOT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

