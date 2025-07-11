Stay Ahead of the Game With Goldman (GS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Goldman Sachs (GS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $9.43 per share, indicating an increase of 9.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.5 billion, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Goldman metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC' reaching $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments' will reach $151.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -49.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms' will likely reach $619.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities' will reach $3.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending' of $744.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other' should arrive at $65.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Advisory' to come in at $891.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Total' at $3.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Book Value Per Share' will reach $347.76 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $327.13 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' to reach $3228.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2934.00 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' stands at 15.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Leverage ratio' should come in at 5.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.4%.

Shares of Goldman have experienced a change of +13.4% in the past month compared to the +4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.