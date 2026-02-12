Stay Ahead of the Game With Global Payments (GPN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Global Payments (GPN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.32 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Global Payments metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions' will reach $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions' reaching $565.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Merchant Solutions' will reach $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' should come in at $880.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $852.03 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' should arrive at $269.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $254.44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' will reach $674.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $652.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Global Payments have experienced a change of -6.8% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GPN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.