Stay Ahead of the Game With Global Payments (GPN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Payments (GPN) will report quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Global Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions' will reach $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions' should come in at $546.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Issuer Solutions' should arrive at $633.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Merchant Solutions' of $2.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' reaching $439.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to come in at $2.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $62.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' will reach $915.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $847.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' to reach $258.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $246.64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' at $676.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $637.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' stands at $119.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.88 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Global Payments have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GPN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

