Stay Ahead of the Game With Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Gentex (GNTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $576.51 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gentex metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other' to reach $16.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Automotive Products' stands at $574.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors' will reach 7.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors' should arrive at 4.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units' to come in at 11.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.18 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units' reaching 3.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.05 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors' will likely reach 2.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors' will reach 1.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.71 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units' will reach 7.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors' should come in at 5.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.19 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors' of 2.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.35 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Gentex have returned +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, GNTX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.