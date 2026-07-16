Stay Ahead of the Game With General Motors (GM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (GM) to post quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. Revenues are expected to be $45.96 billion, down 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific General Motors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' will reach $4.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMI' will likely reach $4.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +32.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' at $42.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMNA' stands at $38.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- Corporate' will reach $64.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI' reaching 165.88 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 125.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total' should arrive at 989.90 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 974.00 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' to come in at 824.03 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 849.00 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Operating segments- GMNA' to reach $3.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating segments- GM Financial' will reach $698.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $704.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating segments- GMI' should come in at $176.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $204.00 million.

General Motors shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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