Stay Ahead of the Game With General Mills (GIS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills (GIS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.6 billion, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific General Mills metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America Foodservice' of $593.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- International' will reach $671.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- North America Pet' stands at $646.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America Retail' will reach $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- North America Retail' should come in at $492.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $670.10 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- International' reaching $32.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- North America Pet' at $124.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $143.90 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- North America Foodservice' to come in at $78.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $79.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for General Mills here>>>



Over the past month, shares of General Mills have returned -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, GIS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.