Stay Ahead of the Game With General Dynamics (GD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that General Dynamics (GD) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.74 billion, increasing 3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific General Dynamics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technologies' of $3.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Combat Systems' will reach $2.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Marine Systems' reaching $4.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Aerospace' should arrive at $3.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' stands at $493.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $585.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' will reach $370.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $356.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings- Technologies' to reach $307.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $319.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' to come in at $290.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $200.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

General Dynamics shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

