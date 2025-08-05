Stay Ahead of the Game With Gen Digital (GEN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gen Digital (GEN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 22.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Gen Digital metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues' of $967.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Total Cyber Safety Revenue' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Legacy Revenue' should arrive at $11.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues' stands at $126.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Gen Digital shares have recorded returns of -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.