Stay Ahead of the Game With GE HealthCare (GEHC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.66 billion, increasing 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some GE HealthCare metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Imaging' should come in at $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ultrasound' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +48.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other' will likely reach $13.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- PDx' of $631.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- PCS' to reach $749.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.



View all Key Company Metrics for GE HealthCare here>>>



Shares of GE HealthCare have experienced a change of -14.5% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEHC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

