Stay Ahead of the Game With Gap (GAP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gap (GAP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 26.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.07 billion, declining 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gap metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' stands at $952.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' will reach $520.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' should arrive at $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change' to come in at 0.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' of 2,535. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,562 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' at 428. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 443 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' should come in at 1,257. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,243.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' will reach 577. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 606 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' will reach 273. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 270.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Square Footage - Total' will likely reach 29.79 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.6 Msq ft.

Analysts forecast 'Square Footage - Banana Republic North America' to reach 3.23 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Square Footage - Old Navy North America' reaching 19.83 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.8 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Gap shares have recorded returns of -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GAP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

