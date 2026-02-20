Stay Ahead of the Game With FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital (FSK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $361.27 million, exhibiting a decrease of 11.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FS KKR Capital metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment income- Fee income' will reach $12.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +73.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment income- Dividend and other income' at $75.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income' stands at $48.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment income- Interest income' will likely reach $223.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

FS KKR Capital shares have witnessed a change of -9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FSK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

