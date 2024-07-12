Stay Ahead of the Game With F.N.B. (FNB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that F.N.B. (FNB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $407.46 million, declining 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some F.N.B. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 54.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $41.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.53 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Loans' stands at $111.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $143 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking operations' will likely reach $7.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.91 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $84.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Insurance commissions and fees' to come in at $6.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Capital markets income' should come in at $6.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.88 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Securities commissions and fees' of $7.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.02 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Trust services' will reach $11.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.63 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges' at $30.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.06 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $325.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $332.51 million.



F.N.B. shares have witnessed a change of +12.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FNB is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

