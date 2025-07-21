Stay Ahead of the Game With Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Flex (FLEX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, indicating an increase of 23.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.25 billion, representing a decline of 1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Flex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Flex Reliability Solutions' of $2.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Flex Agility Solutions' to reach $3.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income- Flex Reliability Solutions' should come in at $164.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $147.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment income- Flex Agility Solutions' to come in at $196.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $179.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Flex shares have recorded returns of +15.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FLEX will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

