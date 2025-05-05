Stay Ahead of the Game With Fiverr (FVRR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International (FVRR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $105.53 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fiverr metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Take Rate' should arrive at 27.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Active buyers' to reach 3.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Spend per buyer' to come in at $290.31. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $284 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fiverr here>>>



Fiverr shares have witnessed a change of +19.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FVRR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.