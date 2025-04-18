Stay Ahead of the Game With Fiserv (FI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Fiserv (FI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.87 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fiserv metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Corporate and Other' reaching $2.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -42.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Processing and services' will reach $4.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product' should come in at $963.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fiserv here>>>



Shares of Fiserv have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the -6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.