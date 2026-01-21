Stay Ahead of the Game With FirstSun Capital (FSUN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect FirstSun Capital (FSUN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $108.2 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FirstSun Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin (on FTE basis)' should come in at 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Nonperforming assets' of $77.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $74.19 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Nonperforming loans' stands at $64.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69.05 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average interest earning assets' will likely reach $7.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 63.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)' reaching $82.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $78.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest income' should arrive at $25.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.64 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (GAAP)' to reach $81.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of FirstSun Capital have experienced a change of -0.8% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FSUN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

