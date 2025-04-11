Stay Ahead of the Game With First Horizon (FHN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, First Horizon National (FHN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $818.25 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.1%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain First Horizon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 61.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.9% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $75.63 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $74.78 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $623.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $512 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' reaching $621.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $505 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $624.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $625 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $191.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $194 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should come in at $625.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $628 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for First Horizon here>>>



Shares of First Horizon have demonstrated returns of -8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FHN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

