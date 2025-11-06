Stay Ahead of the Game With Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Evolution Petroleum (EPM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $21.7 million, representing a decline of 0.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 50% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Evolution Petroleum metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Oil and gas production per day' of 7277 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7478 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average sales price - Natural gas liquids' at $22.93 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.43 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average sales price - Crude oil' will reach $60.14 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $72.24 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Evolution Petroleum shares have recorded returns of -9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EPM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

