Stay Ahead of the Game With Evertec (EVTC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Evertec (EVTC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating an increase of 16.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $214.44 million, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Evertec metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean' should arrive at $55.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Payment Services - Latin America' of $78.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Merchant acquiring, net' will reach $44.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Business solutions' will reach $59.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.



Over the past month, Evertec shares have recorded returns of +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EVTC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

