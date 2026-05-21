Stay Ahead of the Game With Everpure (P) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Everpure (P) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, indicating an increase of 37.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.01 billion, representing an increase of 29.5% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Everpure metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $525.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription services' will likely reach $464.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Subscription services' should come in at $359.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $313.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Product' will reach $348.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $238.11 million.

Shares of Everpure have demonstrated returns of +12.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), P is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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