Stay Ahead of the Game With European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, reflecting an increase of 26.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $56.93 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific European Wax Center metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marketing fees' will reach $7.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty fees' should come in at $14.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product sales' reaching $31.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other revenue' will reach $3.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending center count' will reach 1,054 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,059 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, European Wax Center shares have recorded returns of -23.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EWCZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)

