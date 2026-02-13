Stay Ahead of the Game With Epam (EPAM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Epam (EPAM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.16 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.39 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Epam metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services' should arrive at $331.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech' stands at $202.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare' will reach $166.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals' at $233.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Consumer Goods, Retail & Travelr' reaching $276.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material' will likely reach $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price' to come in at $223.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Contract Type- Licensing and other revenues' will reach $10.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +56.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Business Information & Media' to reach $180.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Customer Location- Americas' should come in at $830.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Customer Location- APAC' of $28.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA' will reach $525.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

