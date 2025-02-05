Stay Ahead of the Game With Encompass Health (EHC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Encompass Health (EHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.38 billion, increasing 10.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Encompass Health metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation' should arrive at $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Outpatient and other' to reach $37.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net patient revenue per discharge' to come in at $21,059.38. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20,538.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Discharges' will reach 63,313. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59,247 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Encompass Health here>>>



Encompass Health shares have witnessed a change of +10.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EHC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.